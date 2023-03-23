Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Israel's national carrier EL AL on Thursday announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services from Delhi and Mumbai, after a hiatus of three years, starting late October.

The airline will operate four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Israel on the Boeing 737 with economy and business class, and two non-stop weekly flights to Delhi on either the Boeing 787 or Boeing 777.

The sale of the tickets for these flights will commence from next month, the Israel Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

The overfly agreement with Saudi Arabia and Oman for Israeli airlines was recently finalised, allowing for a shorter flight duration of 5.5 hours for Mumbai and 6.5 hours for Delhi, the statement said.

"We anticipate there will be high demand for these flights due to vast business activity between the two countries, as well as constant growth in Indian tourism to Israel," Shlomi Zafrani, EL AL VP of Commerce and International Affairs, said.

Air India is scheduled to increase the frequencies of its existing three daily flights per week to five daily flights per week from March 26, as per the statement.

In addition, the now Tata Group-owned airline will be starting to operate direct flights on the sectors from Mumbai and Bengaluru by June and October, respectively, with competitive prices, it added.

