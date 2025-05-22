New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Thursday announced the signing of a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh with KD Greens, Mathura.

The signing marks the entry of Brand Welcomhotel to an important market and strengthens the ITC Hotels footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the existing six operating hotels offering 479 keys and more properties across brands in the pipeline.

Located 90 km from the Noida International Airport, on Delhi Agra Highway '? NH-19 'Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Vrindavan' will feature 120 guest rooms.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels said, "India's pilgrimage tourism has witnessed a big upswing. Travellers are seeking meaning-driven journeys, spaces of reflection and connections with heritage and self.

"As the country witnesses a surge in domestic travel with cultural pride, spiritual destinations have become vibrant tourism hubs, driving footfall and economic opportunity across various cities and heritage sites. We recognise this growing demand".

