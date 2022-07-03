Kannur, Jul 3 (PTI) An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) office was allegedly burnt down in Thaliparamba area of Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Very Likely Over Chhattisgarh, Odisha; IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over North, Northeast India.

An officer of Thaliparamba police station said that the incident occurred between midnight and 1 AM on Thursday and they were investigating as to what actually happened.

Also Read | Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India’s 1st Voter Since 1951, Popularly Known As ‘Masterjee’ Turns 105.

The officer said that a call was received post-midnight about the incident and immediately police personnel were sent to the site to investigate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)