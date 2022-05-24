Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler manufacturer iVOOMi Energy on Tuesday said it will open bookings for its S1 e-scooter on May 30 and start deliveries from mid-June.

The Maharashtra-based company had rolled out two e-scooter models—S1 and Jeet in March this year. S1 is priced at Rs 84,999.

The S1 e-scooter which has been approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) will be delivered starting from mid June, the company said in a statement.

"We are confident that S1 will be a game-changer in the electric scooter segment and we see this as an opportunity to demonstrate the performance of our solid-state electric motor, which offers a great driving experience and efficiency," said Sunil Bansal, co-founder and managing director, iVOOMi Energy.

Designed and manufactured in India, S1 is powered by a 2kW electric motor that offers speed of up to 50-54 kilometre per hour.

The electric scooter gets a 60V, 2kWh swappable Li-ion battery pack for quick replenishment of battery charge, providing relief from domestic charging woes.

It takes 3-4 hours to get fully charged and offers a riding range of 100 km, as per the release.

The company also said its vehicle will be available for test rides from May 28 across multiple touchpoints in cities such as Pune, Nagpur, Gondia, Mumbai, Nanded, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Ahmednagar, Surat, Bhavnagar, Adipur, and Kachh to begin with.

Customers will have the option to pre-book the e-scooter post-test ride at Rs 749.

The company said it is one of the few players in the country riding the electric mobility wave with its unique battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model that makes it more cost-effective and convenient for customers as compared to conventional scooters.

