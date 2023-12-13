Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to those who died in the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

Five heavily armed terrorists stormed the Parliament complex on this day 22 years ago, killing nine people. The terrorists were gunned down before they could enter the main building.

Five Delhi Police personnel, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener lost their lives in the attack.

"Tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack," Sinha said on 'X'.

He said the nation will always remain indebted to their exemplary courage, valour and supreme sacrifice.

