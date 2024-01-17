Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Jat leaders on Wednesday began a protest at Jaicholi in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, demanding inclusion of the community in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

Inclusion in the central OBC list would pave the way for reservation for the community in central jobs and centrally-run educational institutions.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

The protesters threatened to intensify their protest if their demand is not fulfilled by January 22.

"Till January 22, we will protest in a Gandhian way. If the government does not fulfil our demands, then we will intensify the movement," said Bharatpur-Dholpur Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti convenor Nem Singh Faujdar.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

The protesters gathered near the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Jaicholi.

Faujdar said that in 2015, reservation for Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur along with nine states was abolished by the Centre citing shortcomings in the provisions of law and procedures.

A memorandum regarding the inclusion of Jats in the central reservation list was also sent to the prime minister through the district collector on January 12 but no hearing has been held on the matter yet, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)