New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The commerce minister on Friday said former head of CREDAI Jaxay Shah has been appointed as the chairman of Quality Council of India (QCI) for three years.

He succeeded Adil Zainulbhai, who served as the chairman from 2014 to 2022.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Service Will Be Available to iPhone Users Starting October 24, 2022.

Shah held the position of national chairman of CREDAI, the body of private real estate developers in India. In addition, he also holds the position of the chairman of the ASSOCHAM Western Region Development Council.

QCI was established in 1997. It is mandated to promote quality in the country through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which is internationally recognised, driving third-party assessments across sectors.

Also Read | Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 5G Design & Specifications Leaked via TENAA Listing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)