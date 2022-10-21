Realme is rumoured to launch the 10 Series soon. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Series has been spotted on the TENAA website, revealing the design and key specifications. The Realme 10 Series is likely to comprise Realme 10 and 10 Pro+ 5G models. According to a report from 91Mobiles, two new Realme smartphones have been spotted on TENAA with model numbers RMX3663 and RMX3687. Realme 10 Pro+ Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

The smartphone with the model number RMX3663 could be Realme 10, whereas the handset with model number RMX3687 might be the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The RMX3663 model is said to sport a punch-hole display, a flat-edged design, a power button and volume rockers. On the other hand, the RMX3687 model could feature a curved display, along with a centred punch-hole notch, curved edges and more. Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is likely to come equipped with a dual rear camera setup, a power button and volume rockers. As per previous reports, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G could come with a 4,890mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Realme 10 may come in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. The Pro model is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

