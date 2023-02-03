Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) JBM Group is eyeing to foray into the electric bus markets of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Punjab with its new portfolio of e-mobility products.

The company's electric city buses are currently operational in 12 states.

Also Read | Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 1478 Posts at Dhanbad.nic.in, Here's How to Apply.

JBM Auto has showcased its 100 per cent electric coach -- Galaxy -- and city bus -- ECOLIFE -- at the ongoing EV Expo in Chandigarh, according to a release on Friday.

JBM Group Vice-Chairman and MD, Nishant Arya said, "JBM electric city buses, ECOLIFE, are operating across 12 states of India. We now plan to enter the J&K, Ladakh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab markets as these states/union territories hold a huge potential for electric buses".

Also Read | Google To Host Event About Artificial Intelligence on February 8.

The group rolled out its maiden electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' at last month's Auto Expo and had also showcased three other new series of electric buses, including an intra-city bus - ECOLIFE, staff bus E-BIZLIFE and electric school bus E-SKOOLIFE, the release said.

The government has made it clear that it aims to boost the domestic EV manufacturing sector with its decision to increase customs duty on importing EVs, which is a reflection of its larger move towards green growth, Arya said in the release.

He also welcomed the government's Union Budget announcement to remove customs duty on capital goods/machinery for the manufacture of lithium-ion cell in EV batteries and appreciated the step of subsidy extension on electric batteries for another year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)