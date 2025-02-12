Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 12 (PTI) Four of the five candidates from Rajasthan who bagged a perfect score in the first edition of the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main 2025, are students of a Kota-based coaching institute.

One of the 100 percentile scorers, Om Prakash Behera also got a perfect 300 out of 300 marks, the private coaching institute said.

Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal and Arnav Singh were the other 100 percentile scorers from the institute.

Fourteen candidates from across the country have bagged perfect scores in JEE-Main 2025 with a maximum of them being from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The NTA also announced 44 state toppers, 14 of who are linked to the private coaching centre in Kota through classroom training or online test series.

Om Prakash Behera, who scored a perfect 300 in the test, said he devoted maximum time to studies for three years in Kota, which he said offers the best study environment, he said.

His mother, Smita Rani Behera, resigned from her job as a lecturer in Odisha and lived with him in Kota for the entire three years to give him better care.

Rajit Gupta, another aspirant, said he was confident of qualifying for JEE-Advanced. "I never strictly followed a schedule for studies because it creates unnecessary pressure. So I used to study only when I felt like it, but for whatever time I studied, I used to study well," he said.

Sakshyam Jindal who hails from Hisar, Haryana said he stuck to the NCERT syllabus and weekly tests to ace his test. For JEE-Mains, he said there was no need for any reference book.

Bhopal resident Arnav Singh said practice and clearing doubts are key. The more doubts you clear, the stronger your grip on the topic will be, he said, adding he studied for 10-12 hours daily.

