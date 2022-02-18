New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Friday said it has entered into a pact with National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) to work towards skill development, entrepreneurship, and academic cooperation.

As part of the signed MoU, Jindal Stainless and NIFTEM will collaborate on multiple fronts and take up research and training across various disciplines of food science, engineering, management and social sciences.

The company has signed MoU with NIFTEM to highlight importance of stainless steel in food processing sector, Jindal Stainless said in a statement.

"We are on a mission to set up an ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship in stainless steel applications. This collaboration with NIFTEM will educate young professionals in the food processing sector and promote usage of the most hygienic and sustainable metal in the F&B industry.

"With this initiative, we hope to establish national standards for stainless steel usage in the Indian food processing sector," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

