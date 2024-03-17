New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd on Sunday said it supplied 75 tonnes of high-end steel for Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section which passes below the Hooghly River in West Bengal.

The underwater metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

Jindal Stainless in a statement said it supplied premium 'SS 301LN' grade of stainless steel for coaches and infrastructure of the project which is a part of the East-West Metro corridor linking Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

SS 301 N is corrosion-resistant grade which does not require regular repair and maintenance and is the most cost-effective solution on a life cycle cost basis, JSL said adding it supplied 75 tonnes of steel.

