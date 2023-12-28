New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Thursday said it will generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per year through its green energy initiatives.

The initiatives have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by over 13.52 lakh tonnes per annum.

"Jindal Stainless... will generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum through its wind-solar hybrid, floating and roof-top solar plants, according to its newly released Sustainability Report," the company said in a statement.

The company has already entered into partnership with ReNew Power to deliver 100 megawatt round-the-clock renewable energy.

"The remarkable achievements in renewable energy initiatives are pivotal to our vision of a greener future.

"Our strides in R&D foster innovation that elevates industry standards and ensures our operations contribute positively to the planet and its people," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

