New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Jio-bp, the fuel and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's bp, has launched petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, aligning with the government programme to cut oil imports and reduce carbon emissions.

"In line with the roadmap set by the Government, Jio-bp has become one of the first fuel retailers in India to make E20 blended petrol available," the company said in a statement.

"Customers with E20 petrol-compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets, and the offering will soon be expanded across the network."

The E20 fuel is a 20 per cent blend of ethanol and 80 per cent of petrol.

The blending of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other foodgrains, in petrol is being introduced in the country by the government to reduce the country's oil import cost and lower carbon emissions while giving farmers an additional source of income.

"India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuel market in the world over the next 20 years.

"Jio-bp mobility stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move - including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week launched the E20 fuel at India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

"The (Jio-bp) joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance's vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, and bp's extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions," the statement said.

Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The joint venture has 1,510 energy stations across the country.

