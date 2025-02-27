New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Jio Infocomm Ltd on Thursday said its network handled 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests successfully on peak day at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

"The Jio True 5G Standalone (SA) network delivered exceptional customer experience amidst record-breaking participation at Maha Kumbh 2025," Jio said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 28 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Millions of visitors shared images and videos of the Maha Kumbh and stayed connected with friends and family during the event, it said.

The unprecedented voice and data traffic demand during the event was met with pro-active planning, advanced design, innovative mega capacity solution deployments and real time traffic monitoring by Ericsson and Jio, it added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 27: Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Mara, Prakash Jha and Subbaraju - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 27.

"During one of the peak days, Jio network catered to 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests on 5G successfully. An estimated 55 per cent of the total data traffic during the event has been served by Ericsson 5G solutions,” it said.

An estimated 66.21 crore people visited Prayagraj since January 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)