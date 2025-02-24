New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday inaugurated world-class HVAC Training Facility at DSEU Campus.

The facility is for running skill development programmes that aim to enhance students and technicians' 'knowledge and skills in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)' technologies, a statement said.

This follows the signing of the MoU in October 2024 between Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India & DSEU to establish an HVAC training centre in DSEU campus for students and technicians.

As part of this collaboration, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has provided state-of-the-art resources, including HVAC units, equipment, and training material and DSEU has developed the extensive infrastructure within its campus, ensuring a conducive environment for imparting high-quality training.

The partnership envisions students and technicians to work on live projects and get internship opportunities with the organisation that will unleash their potential to eventually work with the organisation or its channel partners.

Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India in the India & South Asia Region, said in the statement, "By equipping students and technicians with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience, we aim to contribute to both Delhi's and India's economic growth by building a talent pool that is ready to take on future challenges."

DSEU Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr) Ashok K Nagawat said in the statement, "This partnership with Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India not only strengthens our HVAC curriculum but also enhances our ability to deliver hands-on training, which is vital for market readiness."

