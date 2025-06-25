Latest News | JSW Steel Files Review Petition of SC Order on Bhushan Power and Steel

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has filed a review petition in the apex court seeking the review of the Supreme Court order rejecting its resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, in relation to the May 2 judgement.

The Supreme Court had in May 2 had set aside the resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd, holding it illegal and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma ordered the liquidation of BSPL under the IBC.

The top court criticised the conduct of all key stakeholders in the resolution process -- the resolution professional, the Committee of Creditors (CoC), and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) -- for enabling what it termed a "flagrant violation" of the IBC.

Justice Bela Trivedi, pronouncing the verdict, had said the resolution professional failed to perform his statutory duties during the corporate insolvency resolution process, as mandated under the IBC and its associated regulations.

The bench had said the CoC was found to have approved JSW's resolution plan without proper application of its commercial wisdom.

The plan contravened mandatory IBC provisions and did not protect creditors' interests and notably, the CoC accepted payments from JSW without objection, despite the plan's shortcomings, it had added.

The verdict declared the orders of September 5, 2019 of the NCLT and the NCLAT judgement of February 17, 2022 as "perverse" and lacking jurisdiction, and consequently set them aside.

The bench rejected the resolution plan of JSW, as approved by the CoC, for being non-compliant with the IBC.

On May 26, the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BPSL) before the National Company Law Tribunal.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said liquidation of the BPSL might jeopardise the review petition, which was to be filed by JSW Steel Ltd.

The top court passed the order after hearing a plea filed by JSW Steel Ltd seeking to keep liquidation of BPSL in abeyance.

