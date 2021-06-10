New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 10 per cent growth in its crude steel production at 13.67 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2021.

The company had produced 12.48 LT steel in the same month last year, the steel maker said in a regulatory filing.

During the said month, JSW Steel said its output of flat-rolled products also registered a rise of 10 per cent and stood at 9.99 LT, as compared to 9.05 LT in May 2020.

The production of long-rolled products was at 3.09 LT, up 55 per cent from 2 LT in the year-ago month.

"The capacity utilization remained at 91 per cent in May as the liquid oxygen supplies were over 30,000 tonnes for medical purposes from the steel complexes of the company across India, as against over 20,000 tonnes in April 2021," the company said.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

