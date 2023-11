New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Mega investments of JSW Group and Vedanta in setting up cement plants in Punjab are awaiting approval from the state government, sources aware of the matter said.

The Vedanta Group company, Talwandi Sabo Power Plant (TSPL) plans to set up cement manufacturing plants in Punjab, with an overall investment of around Rs 10,000 crore. TSPL has plans to set up multiple cement plants adjacent to its existing power plant in the Mansa district of Punjab, and one of these plants will be set up by the JSW Group.

The Fly ash from the TSPL's power plant will be used to manufacture cement.

However, the cement project, which has the potential to generate over 2,000 jobs for the Punjab, is awaiting approvals from various state government departments, they said.

According to the sources, TSPL's proposal has been awaiting approval from the Punjab Government's office of the Chief Town Planner and Director of Factories for the last 18 months.

This is despite assurance at the highest level at the Invest Punjab Summit in February 2023.

Recently, the TSPL, which is a leading power producer in Punjab, moved the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, seeking its intervention to expedite the process.

TSPL operates a 1,980 MW thermal power plant in the Mansa district of Punjab. The company plans to utilize the fly ash generated by the power plant to produce cement in an environmentally friendly manner, and the company is seeking change in land usage required for a Cement Grinding Unit.

Sources said the project hasn't taken off the ground because of lack of approval for the change in land use.

"This ambitious project is one of the largest investments Punjab has ever seen, and the benefits it offers to the community are equally substantial. The cement grinding unit not only offers an environmentally friendly solution for the ash generated by the power plant but also promises a massive infusion of capital into the region.

"In a state, where employment opportunities are often scarce, the project's potential to hire 2000 individuals cannot be understated," a source said.

Indefinite delays, sources said, may eventually lead to investors looking for opportunities in more favourable states.

