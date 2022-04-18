Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the social media posts of actor-turned-politician S V Shekher, which according to it reflected vulgarity.

When the petitions against his social media posts denigrating women journalists came up for further hearing before Justice A D Jagadeesh Chandira today, counsel for one of the petitioners produced screen shots of the retweets and posts on social media made by the BJP politician.

After expressing his displeasure over the issue, the judge orally observed that the actor could not abdicate his responsibility by saying simply he had just retweeted the messages without even reading them. The matter stands adjourned till April 22.

When the matter came up for hearing last week, Shekher had filed an affidavit offering his unconditional apology for posting the messages. However, the court directed him to file separate affidavits on the four cases that had been registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police.

