Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday appointed Kalyan Mukhopadhyay as the new Deputy Inspector General (special), of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), official sources said.

Mukherjee replaces Anoop Jaiswal who has made the new DIG Malda Range.

Prasun Bandopadhyay, who was DIG Malda Range, would be the new DIG Jalpaiguri Range in place of Mukhopadhyay, the sources said.

