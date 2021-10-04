New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI) on Monday said that Kapil Malhotra has been elected as its president.

Malhotra is the Global Business Unit Head - Fluoropolymers at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL), AMAI said in a statement.

AMAI is the apex association for the Indian alkali and Chloro-Vinyl industries.

"A professional with over 30 years experience, Mr Malhotra has held senior leadership positions besides representing the industry at august forums including as Vice Chairman of Chemical Chapter of Trade Promotion Council of India – Chemical Chapter and as an Executive Member in Indian Chemical Council," the statement said.

Ajay Virmani, Managing Director, Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, has taken over as the new Vice President of AMAI.

The association was established in 1960 and incorporated in 1977.

