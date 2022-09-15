Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday handed over eight-seater battery-operated vehicles to the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, near Tirupati, under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The vehicles, each costing Rs 29.27 lakh, would be used to carry devotees on the premises of Tirumala complex and also fulfil the environmental, social and governance initiatives of the bank, a press release said.

Managing director and CEO of the bank B Ramesh Babu gave the vehicles to executive director of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams A V Dharma Reddy at a function, the release said.

