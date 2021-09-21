New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

In the transmission and distribution segment, the RPG Group company bagged orders worth Rs 663 crore for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, KEC International said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

In the railways segment, it has orders of Rs 220 crore for 2 x 25 kilovolts (kV) overhead electrification and associated works for speed up-gradation in India.

In the civil segment, "the business has secured an order of Rs 173 crore for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in southern India."

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched Soon; OnePlus 9T & 9T Pro Reportedly Not Coming This Year.

In the cables business, it has secured orders of Rs 101 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

"We are pleased with the new orders secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D (transmission and distribution), especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets.

"Our Railway order book continues to grow in emerging/new areas with orders in the Semi High-Speed Rail under mission 'Raftaar'," KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

The company is particularly enthused with its first order in the airports vertical which marks its entry in the growing public spaces segment, Kejriwal added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)