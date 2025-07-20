Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, who was attacked and set on fire over a financial dispute in Pala, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Sunday, police said.

Ashokan, who ran a jewellery shop near the Ramapuram bus station, suffered 80 per cent burns after the accused, Thulasi Das, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze on July 19.

He died while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital this morning.

"Ashokan and Thulasi Das had a long-standing financial dispute," police said, without elaborating further.

Though the accused fled the scene after the attack, he later surrendered at a local police station.

