Bareilly, Jan 21 (PTI) Police in this Uttar Pradesh district rescued a kidnapped man and arrested seven accused, an official said on Tuesday.

The police also seized two vehicles, 10 mobile phones, illegal weapons and cartridges.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya said Kiran Katiyar lodged a complaint on January 19 regarding the kidnapping of her husband Anup Katiyar from the district's Baradari area.

After a thorough investigation, a police team raided a house in the Mianpur village late on Monday and rescued Anup Katiyar, he said.

Interrogations revealed that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to extort a ransom.

After Anup Katiyar was recused, the police formed teams to catch the accused.

A police team surrounded the kidnappers' vehicles along Bareilly's Ghursamaspur Road shortly after.

Arya said the accused fired at the police after they were surrounded. Three kidnappers -- Ankit alias Vineet, Shahid, and Veeru alias Veerpal -- were injured in retaliatory firing and arrested. Two policemen were also injured.

The accused admitted that the main accused Harish Katiyar had borrowed money from his brother Anup Katiyar. He hatched the abduction plan to tide over a financial crisis.

Harish Katiyar told the police that he had executed the conspiracy with Ankit, Shahid, Khemendra, Veeru, Rajat and Lalit.

