Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) India's largest single-site electric vehicle (EV) charging hub is set to come up in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area, claimed Ashhok Kapoor, the MD of EzUrja, which is building it.

It will be the second-largest EV charging hub in the world with 300 chargers, he said, adding that China has the largest facility housing 650 chargers at a single location.

The facility will come up on a nearly two-acre abandoned plant of PSU Andrew Yule & Co, Kapoor told PTI.

"This is our first EV charging hub project. It is being executed for 300 vehicles of Snap-E, the all-electric app-based cab service. So far, the largest single-site EV charging hub in India is in Gurgaon, which has 160 charging points," he said.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 7.5 crore and expected to become operational by August, ahead of Durga Puja, he added.

"Andrew Yule has offered the land under a commercial arrangement," Kapoor said.

He said all the chargers are being locally manufactured at EzUrja's Himachal Pradesh unit.

"The hub will have a mix of fast and slow chargers, with capacity loads of up to 120 kwh. Fast chargers will constitute about 20 per cent of the total," he said.

The full load capacity of the hub will be 6 mw, and solar panels and storage batteries are being installed to make it sustainable, he said.

"We expect to generate about 40 per cent of the load from the microgrid we are developing at the site to ensure an eco-friendly and reliable energy supply," he said.

Snap-E CEO Mayank Bindal said this collaborative initiative will set a precedent for developing robust e-mobility infrastructure in the country.

EzUrja is also planning to develop EV charging infrastructure along the 250-km Kolkata-Asansol highway.

It is planning to install 10 EV charging stations of 240 kwh capacity for electric buses in collaboration with the state power department for interstate services.

"The state power department will offer land at its substations along the highway," Kapoor said.

The company is also exploring another EV charging hub in Kolkata, he said.

