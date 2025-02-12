New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.30 crore for the latest quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 62.89 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 369.28 crore from Rs 83.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

