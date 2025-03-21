Kota, Mar 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old assistant loco pilot in Indian Railways hanged himself in his house in the Ujjwal Vihar area here, police on Friday said.

Lokesh Malav was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his brother Thursday evening, they said.

According to Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj, his brother alleged that Malav killed himself under duress from his in-laws and wife, who had been living separate from him with their four-year-old son.

He said Malav's relation with his wife had been strained for the past two years and he was not being allowed to meet his son.

Police lodged a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem on Friday.

All the same, Malav's colleagues alleged he killed himself due to harassment by his employer. They also protested with his body in an ambulance outside the DRM office for an hour.

The railway administration mounted pressure on him as he was tested positive with alcohol on duty and was subjected to a disciplinary action, said a colleague.

