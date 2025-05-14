New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Metal products maker KRN Heat Exchangers has reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income in the quarter increased 62 per cent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 84 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire FY25, the income rose 40 per cent to Rs 441.71 crore from Rs 313.74 crore in FY24.

The domestic revenue stood at Rs 362.40 cr, reflecting a 38 per cent year-on-year rise.

The overseas revenue surged 49 per cent to Rs 67.45 crore, with major contributions from the UAE and Canada.

Its CMD Santosh Kumar said, "We maintained capacity utilisation above 90 per cent, reflecting healthy demand and efficient execution. During the year, we operationalised our bar-plate facility and launched a dedicated R&D arm to drive innovation".

KRN Heat Exchangers is engaged in the manufacturing of metal products, which have applications across sectors.

