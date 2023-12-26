Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah as its new Chief Executive Officer.

A distinguished orthopaedic surgeon with over 40 years of experience, Dr Krishnaiah brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, a release said.

Welcoming Dr Krishnaiah, the Chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna and trustees of Basavatarakam Hospital spoke of his leadership, citing his exceptional track record in elevating healthcare standards and fostering research collaborations.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr Krishnaiah has made significant contributions to medical research, the release said.

Dr Krishnaiah said : "It is an honour to lead an institution renowned for its commitment to cancer care. I am excited to collaborate with the team here to further enhance patient care, advance research, and continue the legacy of excellence."

