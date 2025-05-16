Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that labourers and industrialists are complimentary forces and not rivals, according to a statement.

During a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department, the chief minister said, "Balanced labour laws, which are both pro-industry and pro-labour, are essential for the state's industrial growth."

Adityanath directed officials to simplify labour laws to ease industrial operations while simultaneously safeguarding workers from exploitation and unfair treatment. To achieve the government's goal of "Har haath ko kaam" (work for every hand), he stressed the imperative of strengthening industries, highlighting that industrial expansion, not closure, is the key to creating more employment opportunities.

He stressed on the importance of ensuring fair wages and insurance coverage for workers, providing protection for them and their families in case of accidents. He affirmed the state government's commitment to protecting workers' rights while actively promoting Uttar Pradesh as a leading worker-friendly and industry-supportive state.

Addressing the issue of child labour, the chief minister called for their rehabilitation not just through basic livelihood support, but by integrating them with schemes like the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and other sponsored programmes. He described this as a social responsibility vital for securing the future of the next generation.

Furthermore, Adityanath directed the transformation of 'Labour Addas' into model centres, equipped with dormitories, toilets, drinking water, canteens offering meals for a nominal Rs 5-10, and training facilities.

He also instructed officials to conduct skill mapping for unorganised sector workers and implement a system to ensure they receive minimum wages, aiming to transition the unorganized workforce into an organised labour force.

For construction workers seeking employment abroad, the chief minister mandated technical training alongside language training specific to their destination country, deeming it essential for their efficiency and safety.

