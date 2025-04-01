New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was killed with a blow to her neck, allegedly by her father's friend in an outburst over a TV remote, in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police on Tuesday said.

The accused, 35-year-old Ranjeet Singh, was arrested from Narela Industrial Area.

Ranjeet, a resident of Bhatha Road in Swaroop Nagar, is a native of Bihar, and works as a labourer in a factory, an officer said.

On Sunday, police chanced upon a crowd gathered in J-Block, Khadda Colony. Upon inspection of a house, the team found a girl lying still on the ground with injury marks apparent.

While no prima facie sexual assault was detected, the body was preserved for post-mortem to ascertain details, the officer said.

Police traced the suspect's mobile location to Narela and apprehended him. He later confessed to the crime, the officer said.

On the day of the incident, Ranjeet had had alcohol with the victim's father. He left the house, but later returned and started watching TV, with the girl playing games on her father's phone.

When the girl disturbed him with the remote, he got angry and hit her, causing her to fall unconscious and bleed from her mouth. Panicked that she might regain consciousness and raise an alarm, he hit her again, this time with a metallic rod on her neck, a blow which possibly killed her, the officer said.

Ranjeet wrapped her body in clothes, hid it under the bed, and fled with the father's mobile phone, said police.

