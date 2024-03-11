Gopeshwar (U'khand), Mar 11 (PTI) Josimath residents affected by land subsidence held a protest against the Uttarakhand government's rehabilitation policy and threatened to boycott the general elections if no action on their demands was taken within 15 days.

Under the banner of Mool Niwasi Swabhiman Sangathan, the protesters carrying ploughs, sickles and spades took out a rally in Joshimath on Sunday and held a public meeting at the sub-divisional office. They also submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate a memorandum addressed to the chief minister.

The memorandum included a list of 15 demands, including initiating remedial measures for the land-subsidence problem in Joshimath, revision of the rehabilitation policy and a displacement allowance for the affected people.

"Land subsidence has badly hit farming, animal husbandry, horticulture and other traditional means of livelihood in the town. We want the state government to revise its rehabilitation policy and relocate affected people in the safer zones within the town rather than outside it," Mool Niwasi Swabhiman Sangathan president Bhuvan Uniyal said.

"If positive action on our demands is not initiated within 15 days, we will be forced to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Around 1,000 people had to leave their homes in Joshimath in early 2023 when large cracks appeared on the walls and floors due to land subsidence.

