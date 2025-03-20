Jammu, March 20 (PTI) Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, brother of jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, was marshalled out from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following a ruckus and noisy scenes.

Ahmad alleged that he was not given time to speak during the grants session addressed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. This is the second time during this Budget Session that he was marshalled out.

He requested time from Mubarak Gul, who was presiding over the session as Speaker. Gul assured him that he would allow him to speak after the chief minister's reply on the grants.

However, Ahmad created a commotion, claiming that everyone else had been given time except him.

"You did not allow me to speak on the budget, and now you are denying me the opportunity to speak on my cut motion in these grants too. This is bias. You do not allow me to talk," the MLA said.

As he attempted to move towards the well of the House, the Speaker instructed marshals to take him out, and he was subsequently marshalled out.

He was marshalled out of the House on Monday also when he attempted to protest in the well over what he described as 'selective condemnation' of civilian killings.

