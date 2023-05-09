Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm LatentView Analytics Ltd has reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 342 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the PAT grew to Rs 1,554 million, the company said.

Operating revenues during the quarter under review grew by 20.1 per cent to Rs 1,411 million while for the year ending March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs 5,388 million.

The Profit After Tax for FY22 includes exceptional item of Rs 226 million. Excluding exceptional item FY23 profit after tax at 45.4 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the financial performance, LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman said, "we are pleased to report the highest ever full-year revenue and profit margins in the history of our company."

"Our revenue grew at 32 per cent on year-on-year basis for FY23. The growth was broad-based across technology, financial services.." he said.

"As we move forward, we remain committed to investing for growth opportunities and expanding our capabilities," he added.

LatentView Analytics CFO Rajan Venkatesan said, "we were able to deliver strong growth in FY23, despite macroeconomic uncertainties. We will continue to invest and support growth initiatives and capability building that will differentiate us in the marketplace."

"We remain confident that our strong execution track record, prudent capital allocation, sharp value propositions based on gaps identified in the market and verticalised approach should deliver growth in the coming quarters" he said.

LatentView Analytics has a globally distributed workforce of over 1,100 employees and is present in six countries.

