New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels on Wednesday said it has opened its new property in Dwarka, Gujarat.

The hotel, with 109 rooms and suites, will be managed by Carnation Hotels which is a subsidiary and hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels and is situated near the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing, Lemon Tree Hotels announced the "opening of the hotel in Dwarka, under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'. The hotel is situated adjacent to the Iskon gate, which is just a kilometre from the Dwarkadhish temple".

Lemon Tree Hotels currently operates 8,100 rooms in 81 hotels across 49 destinations in India and abroad, under its various brands -- Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.

The company said as the current pipeline of new properties becomes operational, it will be operating 109 hotels with 10,800 rooms, across 69 destinations, in India and abroad.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels were trading 6.37 per cent higher at Rs 28.40 apiece on BSE.

