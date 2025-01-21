Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, identified as Anusha, is the daughter of labourers from Nepal. Her family works in an orchard owned by a local.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Anusha had gone out of the family's makeshift home in the Chanjal Pul village on Monday when she was attacked by the leopard. The animal dragged her to the nearby bushes when it was spotted by the girl's family members.

The leopard then abandoned the girl and disappeared in the jungle.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

Anusha was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chopal) Jangvir Singh Dulta said a cage would be installed to catch the leopard.

He also urged the locals to take care of their children and not let them go outside after sundown.

One cage is already installed in the area. A forest department team will visit the spot and trace the leopard's tracks before installing another cage to catch the animal, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)