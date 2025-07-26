Hamirpur (HP), July 26 (PTI) A three-year-old leopard's carcass was found near a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, forest officials said.

A local from Patera village in Barsar tehsil found a foul smell emitting from a drain. On a closer look, he found a leopard lying dead in the nearby bushes.

Also Read | What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

Upon receiving information, police and forest officials arrived at the scene and sent the leopard's carcass to the veterinary hospital in Una for postmortem.

Acting range officer of Aghar forest range, Kamal Kishore, said it seemed that the big cat died about a week ago.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

No bullet marks were found on the leopard's body, and it is assumed that the leopard may have died after falling from a tree.

However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received, Kishore said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)