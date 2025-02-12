New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked students from Jammu and Kashmir to take advantage of different central government initiatives aimed at empowering them financially and professionally.

In a luncheon interaction hosted for a group of J&K youth, currently on a visit to Delhi as a part of the central government's youth exchange programme, he also underscored the importance of self-awareness and career planning, advising them to identify their strengths and align their aspirations accordingly.

Also Read | RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, discussed the enormous start-up, entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities being provided by the Modi government and urged them to avail of the same.

The minister engaged in an insightful conversation with the youth urging them to take advantage of various central government initiatives aimed at empowering them financially and professionally.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

A total of 125 students from J&K participated in the programme, gaining exposure to opportunities available under government schemes.

He encouraged the youth from Kashmir to explore opportunities in their region's rich heritage industries, such as Pashmina weaving and wood carving, to secure sustainable livelihoods.

Singh emphasised that the scheme not only enhances skill sets but also ensures economic stability by providing financial incentives and employment prospects.

The minister commended the technological advancements in Kashmir's apple industry, where modern interventions have doubled apple production and improved shelf life, allowing farmers to expand their markets beyond the region.

He urged young minds to embrace such technological innovations and drive progress in their respective fields.

Singh reassured the youth that the government remains committed to their development and urged them to seize the available opportunities for a brighter future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)