Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Leading mortgage player LIC Housing Finance on Tuesday said Y Viswanatha Gowd assumed charge as the managing director and chief executive officer following the elevation of the past head Siddhartha Mohanty as the managing director of the parent LIC.

Mohanty assumed charge as one of the four MDs of LIC on Monday after being appointed by the government on January 20.

Before taking over as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gowd was the company's chief operating officer (COO).

Gowd joined LIC of India as a direct recruit officer in 1988 and has risen through the ranks to this senior position.

Before taking over as COO of LIC Housing Finance, he was regional manager of LIC HFL's South Eastern Region since 2017.

In a career spanning over three decades in LIC, Gowd has worked in many areas at the Corporation of marketing, and finance among other areas.

