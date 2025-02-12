Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) Light precipitation is likely in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts from February 16 to 18, the local Met office said on Wednesday.

Sporadic precipitation occurred in a few places on Wednesday, with Manali recording 12 mm rainfall and Kothi registering 1 cm snowfall, it said.

Barring isolated places, dry weather prevailed during the 24 hours ended at 5 pm and similar conditions are likely till Saturday.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in many parts of the state during the next three days.

Dry weather conditions will again prevail from February 19 to 25.

On Wednesday, Una was the hottest place in the state at 28.6 degrees Celsius, 6.3 notches above normal.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures, with Tabo the coldest at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 29.6 mm rainfall from January 1 to February 12 against a normal of 122.1 mm.

