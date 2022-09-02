New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Lighthouse Emerging India on Friday offloaded 5 lakh shares of laminate maker Stylam Industries Ltd for over Rs 56 crore through open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Lighthouse Emerging India Investors Ltd sold 5,00,000 shares or 2.95 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,126.67 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 56.33 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Lighthouse Emerging India Investors Ltd owned 3.04 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the bourse.

Shares of Stylam Industries closed 2.51 per cent lower at Rs 1,150 on BSE.

