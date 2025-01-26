Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old lineman died of electrocution on Sunday while working on a high-tension line in the Fattanpur police station area of Pratapgarh district, officials said.

Raniganj circle officer Vinay Prabhakar Sahni said Harikesh Kumar Yadav was working on a high-tension line of Rehtua feeder under the Gaura Power House when he got electrocuted and sustained severe burn injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Yadav's family members have accused the electricity department officials of negligence, Sahni said, adding that no complaint has been received from the family yet.

Legal action will be initiated once a complaint is received, he added.

