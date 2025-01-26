Mumbai, January 26: The central government is most likely to implement the 8th Pay Commission or 8th CPC on January 1 next year. The announcement promises to bring much-needed relief to hundreds and thousands of central government employees and pensioners. Of all the perks and benefits under the 8th Pay Commission, the fitment factor is one of the most highly anticipated changes, and it is expected to be raised between 2.28 and 2.86.

It must be noted that the fitment factor plays a crucial role in calculating the updated pay and benefits of central government employees and pensioners. According to reports, if the Narendra Modi-led Centre accepts a fitment factor of 2.86, it could raise retirees' monthly pensions. This means that under the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum pension would become INR 25,740, a surge of 186 per cent if a fitment factor of 2.86 is approved. 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees’ DA Reset to 0? Here’s What To Expect.

It is also reported that the 2.86 fitment factor could raise the maximum monthly pension to INR 3,57,500. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum monthly pension is INR 9000, while the maximum pension amount is INR 1,25,000. In addition to the hike in the fitment factor rate, the introduction of the 8th Pay Commission is likely to change pensionary benefits, including Dearness Relief (DR), gratuity limits, and family pensions. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Calculation.

These benefits aim to improve pensioners' financial well-being and maintain their standard of living amid inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, Industry experts say that the 8th pay commission may increase the salaries of central government employees by 25 to 30 per cent and pensions proportionately when implemented.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).