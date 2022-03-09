New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) L&T Construction has won a significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to design and construct the underground metro project of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

L&T Construction is the construction arm of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

"The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has won a significant order from...DMRC, to design and construct the Underground Metro Project of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS," L&T said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the company, the value of significant order falls in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The major scope of work for the project includes design and construction of a 5-km twin tunnel, cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations namely Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of Aerocity to Tughlaqabad corridor.

A major part of the work is in South Delhi, which is to be completed within 42 months.

The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it said.

