Puducherry, Feb 10 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday denied the allegations levelled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy that she had not not approved the file relating to works to repair the cyclone- and rain-ravaged roads in the Union Territory.

She told reporters that Narayanasamy had on Tuesday said she had not approved the file. Reacting to that, she said he has made a false statement.

"This does not behove of a person in such a position (of Chief Minister) and people are misled repeatedly," Bedi said.

The Chief Minister had said there were objections from a section of officials and Bedi on the modalities to be adopted to fix the rate for contractors to repair the roads.

"Unnecessary delay is caused by the officials and I gave directions to finalise the rate for repairs," she said.

Repair could have been taken within a few days of the occurrence of cyclone and rain a few months ago, she said.

The delay running into months was caused by not according approval by Bedi, which made the people angry against the ministry and elected representatives, the Chief Minister had alleged.

Narayanasamy and Bedi have been blaming each other over administrative and fiscal issues ever since she was appointed as Lieutenant Governor in 2016. PTI Cor

