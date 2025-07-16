New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported a marginal increase of 0.66 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 315.7 crore in the April-June quarter.

It had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the company) of Rs 313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 16.4 per cent to Rs 2,866 crore compared to Rs 2,461.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Seen sequentially, profit rose 1.4 per cent but revenues declined by 3.9 per cent.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

"We commenced the fiscal year with strong momentum in large deals, continuing the trend from the previous quarters with both Europe and US geographies growing on a sequential basis. Our multi-segment diversification strategy has proven resilient, with the sustainability segment achieving double-digit annual growth.

"Backed by an increased order book and a focus on resilience and profitable growth, we expect to clock double-digit growth in FY26 and maintain our medium-term outlook of USD 2 billion revenue," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

Shares of LTTS settled 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 4,340 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)