New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday said MAARG, a portal to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, and geographies, will go live on January 16.

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) platform will be launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Decide on Fitment Factor Hike After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

It "will facilitate mentorship between startups and entrepreneurs across sectors, stages, and functions," the ministry said.

The matchmaking phase of the portal will allow startups to connect with mentors and discuss their mentorship needs, it added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Receives Fresh Snowfall; More Likely During Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

The minister will also award outstanding startups and enablers which have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not just in terms of financial gains, but also for the measurable impact for the society on Monday.

The winning startups will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

One exceptional incubator and one accelerator each will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)