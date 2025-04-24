New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 38 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 665.5 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 4,083.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Net profit increased to Rs 2,764.3 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 1,549.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 14,169.8 crore last fiscal year from Rs 10,469.5 crore in 2023-24.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sells properties under 'Lodha' brand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)